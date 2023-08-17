Sam’s Club Celebrates 30 Years

A South Salina retailer is celebrating 30 years in the same location with a grand reopening, and unveiling a remodel.

Sam’s Club, located at 2919 Market Place in South Salina, Thursday began three full days celebrations. The retail warehouse is celebrating a whole new look with expanded and new departments. They are also celebrating 30 years of serving Salina and surrounding areas.

Among other things, Sam’s Club now has:

A new and bigger bakery, with two ovens and more fresh breads, croissants, muffins, cookies, and desserts.

The fresh meat department has expanded greatly for more variety of cuts and a wider selection of meat and fish.

Brand New to Sam’s Club is a fresh made sushi bar and a fresh squeezed juice bar.

A brand new walk-in cooker for produce, milk and a few other surprises.

On Friday and Saturday a free lunch will be served from 11:00-2:00. Friday’s lunch features hamburgers, chips, and drinks from Pepsi. Saturday’s lunch features bratwurst, chips and drinks from Pepsi.

There will also be free food samples throughout the store each day.