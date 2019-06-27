Salina, KS

Now: 74 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 95 ° | Lo: 74 °

Samford Steps Down From Cross Country and Track Post

KWU Athletics ReleaseJune 26, 2019

Kansas Wesleyan Vice President and Director of Athletics Mike Hermann has accepted the resignation of Luke Samford as Head Cross Country and Track and Field coach.

Samford spent the last three seasons at Kansas Wesleyan, the first as an assistant before assuming the head coaching role prior to the start of the 2017-18 season.

“I appreciate Luke’s contributions to our athletics program over the past three years, particularly the last two years as he served as head cross country and track & field coach. The program made great progress under his leadership,” Hermann said. “He also played a major leadership role in the successful hosting of the 2019 KCAC Outdoor Track & Field Championships, the first track event of any type on our campus in years and the first KCAC championship event since 1968. It was the first KCAC women’s track championship ever hosted on campus.”

While at KWU, Samford coached three NAIA national individual qualifiers in cross country and the 2016 men’s team qualified for the national championships. In track he coached five national qualifiers. He coached a total of 16 All-KCAC cross country performers, 27 All-KCAC indoor track and 29 All-KCAC

His teams also had academic successes with eight Daktronics-NAIA Scholar-Athletes in cross country and nine Daktronics-NAIA Scholar-Athletes in track.

“I want to thank Mike Hermann for the opportunity to lead this program for the past two years.  We made great strides during my time at Kansas Wesleyan, and I leave knowing the program is in better shape than when I took over,” Samford said. “A colleague once told me, ‘You take a little piece of every school with you.’ I am proud to add Coyote to my list of titles.

My wife and I are excited to start this new adventure together, but I know we’ll be back soon to see her family.”

The search for the next cross country and track coach has begun with a national search.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2019. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

RELATED POSTS

KWU to Induct Four Individuals, Two Teams int...

June 19, 2019 1:36 pm

Football Promotes Michaletti to Associate Hea...

June 14, 2019 9:28 am

KWU Football Finalizes Details of 2019 Slate

June 13, 2019 11:53 am

KWU’s Bissell Highlights 2019 Kansas Sp...

May 31, 2019 10:23 am


Latest Stories

Kansas News

First Lottery Vending Machines in S...

The Kansas Lottery has rolled out the first four of 272 planned self-service vending machines. Ac...

June 27, 2019 Comments

Cory Bird points out the location of fireworks that the customer's asked for.

Firework Sales Begin

Top News

June 27, 2019

Park Employee Killed in Crash

Top News

June 27, 2019

Cary Takes Over as Head of Swedes S...

Sports News

June 26, 2019


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

First Lottery Vending Mac...
June 27, 2019Comments
Vanier Family Invests $1 ...
June 26, 2019Comments
Don’t Try to Beat t...
June 26, 2019Comments
High-End Farm Machinery S...
June 26, 2019Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2019 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH