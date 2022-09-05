Same Stadium, New Name

The stadium at the Graves Family Sports Complex on the campus of Kansas Wesleyan University has a new name.

According to KWU, the facility will now bear the name JRI Stadium at Graves Family Sports Complex.

“Dr. Matt Thompson and his team embody the spirit of our organization when it comes to community,” said Jason Ingermanson, founder and CEO of JRI Hospitality. “Salina is our home, and we do everything in our ability to find ways to give back and say thank you. We are thrilled about the exciting things to come for our community through this partnership with KWU.”

The Graves Family Sports Complex, which opened in 2015, bears the name of the family of one of KWU’s most famous families. The Graves family legacy at KWU begins with the university’s first graduate in 1887 and includes former Kansas governor the Honorable Bill Graves ’76. The facility houses not only the newly christened stadium, but also Gene Bissell Field, the Dale and Marceline Olson Track, the Dr. David and Susan Laha Practice Field, the Nex-Tech Press Box and the Dale and Susanne Bradley Tennis Courts. The facility has hosted numerous notable events since its inception, from concerts to KWU’s 2020 graduation and multiple NAIA football playoff games.

“We are extremely excited about this announcement,” said Dr. Matt Thompson, KWU president. “JRI Hospitality shares our commitment to continuous improvement, both of ourselves and the Salina region. They are a true friend to many in the area, including Kansas Wesleyan. I deeply admire Jason Ingermanson and his team. They constantly strive to set new standards for the ways to make Salina a destination community, just as KWU is quickly becoming a destination university. We look forward to a fruitful partnership that will benefit both our organizations for years to come. There are more exciting opportunities on the horizon for collaboration.”

The newly christened facility is scheduled to host 33 games this fall, including six KWU football contests.