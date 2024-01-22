Sam Sellers named new Liberty GM

The Salina Liberty announced Monday morning the hiring of Sam Sellers as its new General Manager. Sellers has spent over 20 years coaching football at Salina South High School, and 14 of those were as Head Coach.

The Liberty announced the move on social media:

“Let’s give a warm welcome to Sam Sellers as our new General Manager. Sellers joins the Liberty after spending 23 years coaching at Salina South High School, the first 9 years as an assistant coach and the past 14 years as head coach. As an assistant he helped the Cougars win 2 State Championships in 2000 and 2004 as well as a state runner up in 2003.

As Head Coach he led the Cougars to 3 10 win seasons including a State Runner up finish in 2013 and 2 AVCTL Division 1 Championships. Sellers was selected to coach in the 2010 and 2015 Kansas Shrine Bowl all-star game, was named the AVCTL Division 1 coach of the year twice and was named the KFBCA Class 5a coach of the year once.