Sam Burt Nominated for 2022 Allstate AFCA Good Works Team

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas football super-senior defensive lineman Sam Burt was one of 114 nominees for the 2022 Allstate AFCA Good Works Team®, announced by Allstate Insurance Company and the American Football Coaches Association on Tuesday.

The Allstate AFCA Good Works Team recognizes student-athletes around the country for exemplary community service, academic dedication, and impact on and off the field.

Burt, of Abilene, Kansas, has been a mainstay on the Kansas defensive line, playing in 45 career games for the Jayhawks, while starting in nine. Off the field, Burt is a three-time Academic All-Big 12 First Team member, Big 12 Commissioner’s Honor Roll and Athletic Director’s Honor Roll, while also being involved in the Lawrence community.

This summer, Burt has been heavily involved in Kansas football’s community service projects, including reading books for elementary students, community clean-up, and campus activities, among other community service events.

Since 1992, the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team® has brought together a select group of college football players from across the country to honor their dedication to volunteerism and enriching the lives of others. While players are often recognized for their accomplishments and achievements on game day, these student-athletes have made significant contributions to the greater good of society, inspiring future generations of young athletes and the larger college football community.

Once the final team members are announced in September, college football fans are encouraged to visit the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team® website on ESPN.com, featuring profiles and images of the players, for the opportunity to vote for the 2022 Allstate AFCA Good Works Team® Captain.

In order to meet the criteria set forth by Allstate and the AFCA, each player must be actively involved with a charitable organization or service group while maintaining a strong academic standing.

