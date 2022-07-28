Sam Burt Named to Wuerffel Trophy Watch List

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas football super-senior defensive lineman Sam Burt was one of 115 players nationally named to the Wuerffel Trophy Watch List, it was announced on Thursday. The Wuerrfel Trophy honors college football’s top community servant. Named after Danny Wuerffel, the 1996 Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback from the University of Florida, the Wuerffel Trophy is presented each February in Fort Walton Beach, Florida. The trophy honors college football players who serve others, celebrate their positive impact on society and inspire greater service in the world. Burt, of Abilene, Kansas, has been a mainstay on the Kansas defensive line, playing in 45 career games for the Jayhawks, while starting in nine. Off the field, Burt is a three-time Academic All-Big 12 First Team member, Big 12 Commissioner’s Honor Roll and Athletic Director’s Honor Roll, while also being involved in the Lawrence community. This summer, Burt has been heavily involved in Kansas football’s community service projects, including reading books for elementary students, community clean-up, and campus activities, among other community service events. Burt was recently nominated for the AllState AFCA Good Works Team on July 21, recognizing student-athletes around the country for exemplary community service, academic dedication, and impact on and off the field. Nominations for the Wuerffel Trophy are made by the respective universities’ Sports Information Departments and will close on October 14. An up-to-date list of nominees can be found at www.wuerffeltrophy.org beginning on August 1. Semifinalists for the award will be announced on November 1, and finalists will be announced on November 22. The formal announcement of the 2022 recipient is scheduled to be made on December 8, and the presentation of the 2022 Wuerffel Trophy will occur on February 24, 2023. With the 2022 college football season quickly approaching, fans can purchase single-game tickets now. The Jayhawks are set for a six-game home schedule this season, which opens Friday, Sept. 2 against Tennessee Tech at 7 p.m. Coach Lance Leipold and Kansas will also host ACC foe Duke on Sept. 24, before taking on Big 12 opponents Iowa State, TCU, Oklahoma State and Texas at Memorial Stadium. In addition to single-game tickets, season tickets are available and start as low as $185. The Family Zone (two adults and two youth) season tickets have also returned for the 2022 season and includes four tickets for $450. There are also mini plans available, which include Tennessee Tech (opening game), Duke (Family Weekend) and Iowa State (Homecoming). These packages start at $115 ABOUT THE WUERFFEL TROPHY

Established in 2005, the Wuerffel Trophy honors college football players who serve others, celebrate their impact, and inspire greater service in the world. A member of the National College Football Awards Association, the Wuerffel Trophy is presented annually to the FBS player who best combines exemplary community service with leadership achievement on and off the field. It is the first major award honoring the character of service to others. The Wuerffel Trophy is named after Heisman Trophy winner, College Football Hall of Famer, former NFL quarterback, and renowned humanitarian Danny Wuerffel, whose life mission is to inspire greater service in the world. Wuerffel led the University of Florida to four SEC Championships and the Gators’ first National Football Championship as the team’s star quarterback. The 1996 Heisman Trophy winner set 17 NCAA and Florida records and won a myriad of other awards including the Maxwell Award, the Davey O’Brien Award, and The William V. Campbell Trophy, presented to the nation’s top scholar-athlete. As a nationally recognized humanitarian, Wuerffel inspires leaders to use their influence to make a positive impact and currently serves as President of the Wuerffel Foundation.