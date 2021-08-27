Salvy’s slam lifts Royals over Mariners

And it swung all the momentum back into the Royals’ dugout. An inning before, starter Brad Keller had exited with an injury after he allowed a home run to Kyle Seager in the bottom of the fifth. Keller, who allowed two runs and threw 79 pitches in 4 1/3 innings, grabbed his arm after throwing a sinker down the middle and exited the game with an injury later described as posterior right shoulder discomfort.