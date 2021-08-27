Salina, KS

Now: 82 °

Currently: Clear

Hi: 103 ° | Lo: 80 °

Salvy’s slam lifts Royals over Mariners

Royals.comAugust 27, 2021

SEATTLE — Salvador Perez came through once again for the Royals, and on Thursday, it was in a grand way.

Perez’s grand slam rocketed the Royals to a 6-4 series-opening win over the Mariners at T-Mobile Park, snapping Kansas City’s two-game losing streak and giving the club its eighth win in the past 11 games.

One day after Whit Merrifield’s grand slam in Houston, Perez launched a 2-0 sinker from Mariners reliever Joe Smith in the top of the sixth inning a projected 418 feet into the left-field stands. It was his 35th homer of the year and 13th go-ahead blast this season.

It was the first time in franchise history that the Royals hit grand slams in back-to-back games.

And it swung all the momentum back into the Royals’ dugout. An inning before, starter Brad Keller had exited with an injury after he allowed a home run to Kyle Seager in the bottom of the fifth. Keller, who allowed two runs and threw 79 pitches in 4 1/3 innings, grabbed his arm after throwing a sinker down the middle and exited the game with an injury later described as posterior right shoulder discomfort.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

RELATED POSTS

Bullpen falters as Royals fall in 10

August 25, 2021 6:10 pm

Streak snapped as Singer, defense stumble

August 24, 2021 11:00 pm

Hernández, ‘relentless’ offense seal sweep

August 22, 2021 7:15 pm

Bubic shines in no-no bid

 12:13 am


Latest Stories

Sports News

Salvy’s slam lifts Royals ove...

SEATTLE -- Salvador Perez came through once again for the Royals, and on Thursday, it was in...

August 27, 2021 Comments

Jail Death Prompts Arrest

Kansas News

August 26, 2021

New KWU Director of Athletic Bands

Top News

August 26, 2021

Free Festival Bus Rides

Kansas News

August 26, 2021


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Jail Death Prompts Arrest
August 26, 2021Comments
Free Festival Bus Rides
August 26, 2021Comments
Hit and Run Accident at S...
August 26, 2021Comments
Minivan Stolen in Salina
August 26, 2021Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2021 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices