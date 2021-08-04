Salvy’s 27th one of four Royals homers in win

CHICAGO — White Sox starter Lucas Giolito threw a fastball high in the zone, near the very top, to Salvador Perez in the third inning Wednesday night, something Perez often advises pitchers not to do because of what he tends to do to fastballs in the zone.
Perez yanked it to left field and watched it as it landed in the bleachers for home run No. 27 on the season for the Royals catcher — matching a career high for home runs in a single season.
And it’s only the beginning of August.
Perez’s two-run shot was part of an offensive onslaught in the Royals’ 9-1 win at Guaranteed Rate Field on Wednesday, evening the series and snapping their four-game losing streak with four homers in four different innings — after scoring just two runs on 12 hits in their past three games.
Perez has now homered 27 times in 106 games this season, tying the career high he set in 2017 and ‘18 in 129 games apiece. It also ties the club record for most home runs by a catcher that he set in both of those years, too, and he’s certainly on track to break that and then some with 56 games and two months of the season to go.
The Royals knocked Giolito around for four innings, scattering eight hits and six runs on homers from Perez, Edward Olivares and Michael A. Taylor. Ryan O’Hearn added a two-run homer in the seventh off the White Sox bullpen.
The offensive outburst helped Carlos Hernández to another solid start in his second consecutive outing against the White Sox. After tossing six scoreless innings against them last week, the right-hander held them to one run — José Abreu’s homer in the fourth — and two hits in five innings Wednesday.