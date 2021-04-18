Salvy splash! Royals walk off in nightcap

“It’s over,” Jarrod Dyson said he thought as soon as Perez’s bat found the ball.

Perez’s third walk-off homer of his career — tied for second in Royals history behind George Brett’s six — couldn’t have come at a better time. After being held hitless through five innings in Game 1 against Blue Jays starter Steven Matz, the Royals had more chances in Game 2, but could only capitalize on a few. Dyson, Andrew Benintendi and Carlos Santana helped Kansas City score its first two runs in the third inning. The Royals, however, were left wanting after that. Twice they had a man on third base who never came home, and they were 3-for-12 with runners in scoring position in Game 2.

In Game 1, they only had two baserunners find themselves in scoring position.

“Our offense is going to be characterized by, ‘One guy, then the next, then the next, then something big happens,’” manager Mike Matheny said. “Salvy threw that plan right out the window and just took care of it himself. I think he was tired of waiting around for somebody to get on base.”

Despite giving up four runs in the Game 1 loss, Mike Minor’s 5 2/3 innings allowed the Royals to be aggressive with their bullpen in Game 2 after starter Ervin Santana allowed one run in three innings. After lefty Jake Brentz yielded a run in the fourth, high-leverage relievers Scott Barlow, Josh Staumont and Greg Holland combined for 3 1/3 scoreless innings.

There was no better time for Perez’s blast — and there was no better hitter to have at the plate in that moment. The six-time All-Star catcher — who appeared as the designated hitter in Game 2 — has been red hot since the Royals returned to Kansas City. In six games this week, Perez is 10-for-23 with two home runs and a 1.217 OPS against the Angels and the Blue Jays.

“Salvy’s always played with a lot of energy, a lot of passion,” Dyson said. “Nothing he does surprises me. He goes out there like he’s still 19-20 years old, wanting to catch every day. I asked him today what his goal is, and he told me he wanted to be in the Hall of Fame.