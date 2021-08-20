Salvy ropes 2 homers in Royals Win

“It shows the true grinder that he is,” said Brad Keller, who pitched his second consecutive quality start and improved to 8-12 on the year. “A lot’s got to go on for him to get taken out of the ballgame. He’s gonna stay in no matter what. I know that [shot] to the head he took in the sixth was tough, but [he] still stuck it out for the rest of that inning and came out and caught the next inning. Just shows to you how much he cares to be out there and how much he loves to play this game.”