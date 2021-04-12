Salvy notches 1,000th hit in loss to Angels

The only thing that spoiled Perez’s milestone night was the Royals’ ugly loss to open the three-game series. Three of the 10 runs the Angels scored were unearned, with two in the first inning on wild throws by center fielder Michael A. Taylor to third base and starter Brady Singer to home. In the fifth inning, Singer got the ground ball he wanted against designated hitter Shohei Ohtani with two outs and runners on the corners, but shortstop Nicky Lopez couldn’t field it cleanly and saw a run score. The Royals ran into bad-luck defense all night, with close misses in the outfield on right fielder Kyle Isbel and left fielder Andrew Benintendi.