Salvy hits No. 44, KC drops wild one to A’s

The past two nights have showcased the kind of offense the Royals believed they were going to have in 2021, with 20 runs and 31 hits between the two marathon games. Benintendi sprayed hits to all parts of the field. Hunter Dozier displayed three solid swings with a homer on Tuesday and a double and single on Wednesday. Carlos Santana had two hits, while Adalberto Mondesi was on base four times.