Salina, KS

Now: 64 °

Currently: Clear

Hi: 89 ° | Lo: 62 °

Salvy hits 39th, 40th HRs in losing effort

Royals.comSeptember 5, 2021

KANSAS CITY — The neck contusion that prevented Salvador Perez from catching Saturday nightâ€™s game against the White Sox did not slow him down at the plate. At all.

The slugger launched his 39th and 40th home runs of the season in the Royalsâ€™ 10-7 loss at Kauffman Stadium, reaching another major milestone in a season full of them for Perez.

A day after taking a spiked sinker to the neck, Perez was back in the lineup, originally as the catcher but switched to the designated hitter after realizing his catching gear pushed against the spot on his neck where the ball hit him. Perez didnâ€™t waste any time making his presence felt.

Perezâ€™s 40 home runs now rank second in the Majors this season, three behind American League MVP candidate Shohei Ohtani.

After the Royals got on the board in the third inning, Perez crushed a two-run homer to straightaway center for his 39th of the season. That brought the Royals within three of the White Sox, who had built a six-run lead off starter Daniel Lynch in 2 2/3 innings — the shortest start for the lefty since he was recalled in late July.

The Royals were down 9-3 in the fifth when Whit Merrifield and Nicky Lopez knocked back-to-back two-out singles, bringing Perez to the plate. Chicago reliever Michael Kopech threw a 98.8 mph fastball at Perezâ€™s hands, yet he yanked a moonshot over the left-field fence.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Mediaâ€™s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

RELATED POSTS

Big hits elude Royals vs. Cleveland

September 2, 2021 10:58 pm

Kowar, Mondesi make impact, but Royals fall

September 1, 2021 11:42 pm

Junis Returns in Royals Loss

August 31, 2021 10:31 pm

Salvador Perez Named American League Player o...

August 30, 2021 3:34 pm


Latest Stories

Sports News

Salvy hits 39th, 40th HRs in losing...

KANSAS CITY -- The neck contusion that prevented Salvador Perez from catching Saturday nightâ€...

September 5, 2021 Comments

Wildcats Handle Stanford in Allstat...

Sports News

September 4, 2021

Jayhawks Top Coyotes to Open Leipol...

Sports News

September 4, 2021

Arts, Artist Abound at Smoky Hill R...

Top News

September 4, 2021


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Four Years of 81 Connecti...
September 4, 2021Comments
Fans Flocking to Festival
September 4, 2021Comments
1 New COVID Death, 43 New...
September 3, 2021Comments
Theft Suspect Caught on V...
September 3, 2021Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2021 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices