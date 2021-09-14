Salina, KS

Salvy, Dozier, Isbel homer, Royals upend A’s

Royals.comSeptember 14, 2021

KANSAS CITY — Salvador Perez did it again. Because of course he did.

The Royals catcher hit his 43rd home run of the season to cap an epic comeback in Kansas City’s 10-7 win over the A’s on Tuesday night at Kauffman Stadium.

At one point down six runs to Oakland in the series opener, the Royals scored three in the third, one in the fourth and four in the sixth to overcome that deficit. Kyle Isbel hammered his first career home run in the seventh to give the Royals some insurance runs and they never looked back, a quartet of relievers tossing four scoreless innings to close out the victory.

Perez’s 43 home runs rank third on the Major League home run leaderboard as of Tuesday night, and his 109 RBIs lead all of baseball. The 31-year-old is having a career year defined in part by coming to the plate in big situations, something that continued once again, this time at the A’s expense.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

