Salina, KS

Now: 71 °

Currently: Clouds

Hi: 93 ° | Lo: 66 °

Salvy, Dozier clutch as Royals edge Astros

Royals.comAugust 16, 2021

KANSAS CITY — With two runners on and two outs in the bottom of the eighth inning, the Royals needed a run to break through a tie game.

Who better to step to the plate than Salvador Perez?

The Royals’ catcher delivered an opposite-field single to score Whit Merrifield and Nicky Lopez in the Royals’ 7-6 win over the Astros on Monday night at Kauffman Stadium, snapping Kansas City’s four-game losing streak and opening the four-game set with the American League West-leading Astros on the right track.

After the Astros had retied the game in the top of the eighth, Astros reliever Yimi García got two quick outs before Whit Merrifield and Nicky Lopez hit back-to-back singles. Lopez stole second base for his third stolen base of the game, and Perez came through on a down and away slider.

Royals starter Carlos Hernández was tagged for four runs in six-plus innings, making mistakes over the middle of the plate that resulted in home runs from Aledmys Díaz (fifth inning) and Carlos Correa (sixth inning). But the right-hander was still efficient, needing 72 pitches and getting out of some key situations, like in the fourth with a double play that erased Correa’s single.

Hernández typically generates swings and misses with his pitch mix, but the 24-year-old only registered three whiffs of the 36 swings the Astros — who have the fewest strikeouts in the Majors — took. Hernández did not walk a batter.

After Correa’s homer put the Astros up by one with a 430-foot blast, Hunter Dozier did one better and tied the game on a 431-foot shot to left-center field. It was Dozier’s first home run since July 8 in Cleveland — with exactly 100 at-bats in between the two.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

RELATED POSTS

‘This one’s tough’: Bubic pelte...

August 15, 2021 9:28 pm

Keller strikes out 8, but Royals fall apart l...

August 14, 2021 11:42 pm

Minor sunk by homers in 100th quality start

August 13, 2021 11:48 pm

Singer (10 hits in 3 2/3 IP) ‘not sharp...

August 11, 2021 9:18 pm


Latest Stories

Sports News

Salvy, Dozier clutch as Royals edge...

KANSAS CITY -- With two runners on and two outs in the bottom of the eighth inning, the Royals...

August 16, 2021 Comments

New Crowd Guidance Prompts River Fe...

Top News

August 16, 2021

Evidence of Fire Department Financi...

Top News

August 16, 2021

VIDEO: Pooches Plunge at Kenwood Co...

Kansas News

August 16, 2021


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

VIDEO: Pooches Plunge at ...
August 16, 2021Comments
1 New COVID Death, 18 New...
August 16, 2021Comments
Medallion Quest Starts We...
August 16, 2021Comments
No Argument: KW Debate Te...
August 16, 2021Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2021 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices