Salvy delivers walk-off as Royals stun Reds

KANSAS CITY — The Royals’ five-run deficit as Tuesday’s game rolled on looked insurmountable against Reds starter Luis Castillo, who kept Kansas City hitters off balance for seven strong innings.
But the Royals quietly and quickly stormed their way back into the game against the Reds’ bullpen and error-filled defense, culminating in Salvador Perez’s line drive to left field and K.C.’s 7-6 walk-off win at Kauffman Stadium. The win evened the series at one apiece ahead of Wednesday afternoon’s game.
Andrew Benintendi cut the lead to three with a two-run homer in the eighth inning, and in the ninth, the Royals put two on base with Ryan O’Hearn’s leadoff walk and Hunter Dozier’s hit-by-pitch. Then Michael A. Taylor — who homered in the fifth off Castillo — hammered a grounder that went under third baseman Eugenio Suárez’s glove for an error and a run.
After pinch-hitter Jorge Soler struck out, Nicky Lopez blooped a single into left field to score two runs — and he made it to third base on a throwing error from left fielder Aristides Aquino.