Salvy delivers walk-off as Royals stun Reds

Andrew Benintendi cut the lead to three with a two-run homer in the eighth inning, and in the ninth, the Royals put two on base with Ryan O’Hearn’s leadoff walk and Hunter Dozier’s hit-by-pitch. Then Michael A. Taylor — who homered in the fifth off Castillo — hammered a grounder that went under third baseman Eugenio Suárez’s glove for an error and a run.