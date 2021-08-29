Salvy Continues Hot Streak in Loss

SEATTLE — At this point, it would have been news if Salvador Perez didn’t hit a home run.
But of course, the Royals catcher came through once again on Sunday, homering in his fifth consecutive game with a one-out solo shot in the sixth inning of Kansas City’s 4-3 loss to the Mariners.
A 369-foot moonshot of a home run that dinged off the left-field foul pole, then off the facing of the third deck at T-Mobile Park, Perez’s home run tied Mike Sweeney’s franchise record for most consecutive games with a home run. Sweeney homered in five straight games from June 25-29, 2002.
Perez’s dinger was the Royals’ first run of the game against Gonzales, and tied things up at a run apiece before subsequent homers from the Mariners’ Jarred Kelenic, the Royals’ Michael A. Taylor (his 11th of the season) and Kyle Seager, who hit a two-run blast off Tyler Zuber that stood up as the winning run, denying the Royals’ bid for a four-game sweep.
The Royals, meanwhile, finished their 10-game, three-city road trip 7-3. Starter Brady Singer capped a stellar run by the rotation by allowing two runs (one earned) across six innings. Kansas City’s pitching staff posted a 2.96 ERA on the road trip.
Perez’s 38 home runs are second in the Majors this season behind only Shohei Ohtani (41), and they’re already the second most in a single season in Royals history, trailing only Jorge Soler (48 in 2019) and tying Mike Moustakas (38 in 2017).
Having hit home run No. 38 on the season, Perez now has the most among any American League catcher who played at least 75 percent of his games as a catcher, passing Carlton Fisk’s 37 in 1985. Ivan Rodriguez hit the most single-season home runs as a catcher, with 35 in 1999. Sunday’s shot from Perez was his 26th as a catcher — the other 12 have come as the designated hitter.
Perez’s 12 home runs in 26 games this month tie the club record for dingers in any calendar month, shared by Chili Davis (August 1997) and John Mayberry (July 1975). His 12 homers in August are tied for the third most in any month this year, trailing Kyle Schwarber’s 16 in June and Ohtani’s 13 in June.
Perez has 190 career home runs, which ties Alex Gordon for fourth in Royals history, three shy of Amos Otis for third and seven shy of Sweeney for second. Hall of Famer George Brett belted a club record 317 dingers in his 21-year career.