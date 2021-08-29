Salvy Continues Hot Streak in Loss

Having hit home run No. 38 on the season, Perez now has the most among any American League catcher who played at least 75 percent of his games as a catcher, passing Carlton Fisk’s 37 in 1985. Ivan Rodriguez hit the most single-season home runs as a catcher, with 35 in 1999. Sunday’s shot from Perez was his 26th as a catcher — the other 12 have come as the designated hitter.