Salvy clubs 28 Derby HRs, but can’t advance

Perez finished with 28 homers in the first round, tied for the third-most among the eight participants. Unfortunately for Perez, he was matched up against Alonso, who showed why he won the Derby in 2019, crushing 35 homers in just 49 swings.

But while Perez’s night ended early, he certainly made his presence felt at Coors Field.

The seven-time All-Star got off to somewhat of a slow start, hitting nine homers in the first minute and a half. He called his timeout with 1:44 left in his round and huddled up with fellow Venezuelan All-Stars Germán Márquez and Eduardo Escobar, and Brewers pitcher Freddy Peralta.

After the timeout, Perez picked up the pace, launching long home run after long home run. His longest blast Monday was 491 feet and he hit 16 homers over 450 feet. His homers traveled a total distance of 2.36 miles. At one point during the bonus round, Perez hit homers on six consecutive swings.

It wasn’t enough to dethrone Alonso, but the Royals catcher, who said he was excited to participate in his first Derby, certainly put on a show.