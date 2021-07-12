BREAKING NEWS

Salvy clubs 28 Derby HRs, but can’t advance

Royals.comJuly 12, 2021

DENVER — Royals catcher Salvador Perez put on a show, but he fell just short to Mets slugger Pete Alonso, who put on a record-setting performance in the first round of Monday’s T-Mobile Home Run Derby.

Perez finished with 28 homers in the first round, tied for the third-most among the eight participants. Unfortunately for Perez, he was matched up against Alonso, who showed why he won the Derby in 2019, crushing 35 homers in just 49 swings.

But while Perez’s night ended early, he certainly made his presence felt at Coors Field.

The seven-time All-Star got off to somewhat of a slow start, hitting nine homers in the first minute and a half. He called his timeout with 1:44 left in his round and huddled up with fellow Venezuelan All-Stars Germán Márquez and Eduardo Escobar, and Brewers pitcher Freddy Peralta.

After the timeout, Perez picked up the pace, launching long home run after long home run. His longest blast Monday was 491 feet and he hit 16 homers over 450 feet. His homers traveled a total distance of 2.36 miles. At one point during the bonus round, Perez hit homers on six consecutive swings.

It wasn’t enough to dethrone Alonso, but the Royals catcher, who said he was excited to participate in his first Derby, certainly put on a show.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

RELATED POSTS

Royals Select Pitcher Frank Mozzicato in Firs...

July 11, 2021 9:51 pm

Minor allows 6 runs in 4th as Royals fall

July 10, 2021 11:16 pm

Merrifield Selected to American League All-St...

 12:57 pm

Royals take wrong turn after Keller’s f...

 12:05 am


Latest Stories

Sports News

Leipold, Goff Address Crowd at Hawk...

After postponing all in-person events last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the University of ...

July 12, 2021 Comments

Salvy clubs 28 Derby HRs, but can&#...

Sports News

July 12, 2021

Citizen’s Academy Starts in S...

Kansas News

July 12, 2021

Tickets on Sale For Abilene Rodeo

Kansas News

July 12, 2021


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Citizen’s Academy S...
July 12, 2021Comments
Tickets on Sale For Abile...
July 12, 2021Comments
Stolen SUV Recovered
July 12, 2021Comments
Fireworks Spark Landfill ...
July 12, 2021Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2021 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices