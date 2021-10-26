Salina, KS

Salvation Army to Accept Applications For Christmas Assistance

Todd PittengerOctober 26, 2021

The Salina Salvation Army will take applications for Christmas assistance beginning next week.

According to the agency, Christmas Assistance Applications will be accepted November 1s – November 12th.

The Salvation Army will be accepting applications for Christmas Angel Tree and Toys on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays beginning November 1st.

Applicants must provide proof of total household income, names, ages and identification for each household

member.

Applications will only be taken in person at 1137 N. Santa Fe.






