Salvation Army Surpasses Holiday Goal

The Salina Salvation Army’s recently concluded Kettle Campaign surpassed its goal.

According to Captain Lynn Lopez, because of a year of pandemic, the organization was cognizant that people are struggling to make ends meet. So, the goal was set to $107,554.00. She said as usual Salina is an amazing place to live, because they reached $138,616.00.

Along the way, a couple of gold coins were donated to the effort.

The Kettle Campaign is the organization’s single largest fund raiser. It funds local Salvation Army programs throughout the year. Those funds will be serving people in need for a good part of 2021.