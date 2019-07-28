Salina, KS

Salvation Army “Stuff the Bus” Effort

Todd PittengerJuly 28, 2019

Walmart and The Salina Salvation Army are joining forces to help provide school supplies to children getting ready to head back to school.

The “Stuff the Bus” campaign will be held at Walmart locations throughout the country, including in Salina, this coming Saturday, August 3rd. The Salina event is one of nearly 3,000 similar events taking place at Walmarts nationwide.

In-store shoppers can purchase and drop off the requested school supplies at The Salvation Army collection bins located at the front of each store.

If you can’t make it to a Walmart store on Aug. 3, there is a searchable online registry.  Through the online registry you can view the most requested items for your area, purchase the items you would like to donate, and they’ll be shipped directly to the Salina Salvation Army.

 

