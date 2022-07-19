Salvation Army Planning Big Weekend Celebration

Organizers are ready for a a big celebration in north Salina this weekend. The Salina Salvation Army will be celebrating 125 years in Salina Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

The organization tells KSAL News everything is ready to go. They have many activities and events planned inside and outside.

The City of Salina will be blocking the 1100 block off Santa Fe and over a dozen non-profit agencies will be set up in the chapel.

Plans include:

Friday, July 22 they will kick off the weekend with a free concert at the stage at Santa Fe and Ash. Headlining will be contemporary Christian Group Christafari. Local artists Dru Davis, Cash Hollistah, and Into Forever, will also be preforming. Concert will be begin at 5:00 pm.

Saturday, July 23 will be time to celebrate the Community. The Salvation Army will be holding a block party at 1137 N. Santa Fe, 11:00 am to 4:00 pm. Those planning to participate include Salina Police Dept., Saline County Sherriff Dept., Salina Fire Dept., and Armed Forces Obstacle Course. Bounce-A-Roos will have 5 houses and activities. There will be games and face painting. Hot Dogs, chips and drinks. Non-Profits will have information booths and there will be tours of The Salvation Army facility. Best of all, this is free to the community.

Sunday, July 24 will be a time to Worship with The Salvation Army. Territorial and Divisional Leaders will be present along with The Salvation Army Divisional Brass Band, who will be preforming. Outdoor Service will begin at 10:45 am.

Organizers say they are wishing for a break in the heat but everything is a go.