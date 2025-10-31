Salvation Army Offers Daily Free Meals

With the SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) currently on hold for many families, the Salvation Army of Salina is working to meet the growing need for food and financial relief in our community.

According to the organization, to help bridge the gap, they now offers free community dinners Monday through Friday from 4:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at 1137 N. Santa Fe Ave. The meal program provides hot, nutritious dinners for anyone in need—no paperwork or qualifications required.

“We know that when programs like SNAP are delayed or uncertain, it puts even more pressure on families already struggling to make ends meet,” said Lt. Luke Hursh, Corps Officer/Administrator of The Salvation Army of Salina. “Our dinner program ensures that no one in Salina has to go without a meal, regardless of their situation.”

Beyond providing daily dinners, The Salvation Army’s Thrift Store at 157 S. 5th St. is another way the organization helps local residents stretch their budgets. The store offers affordable clothing, small furniture, household items, and more—helping families save on essentials while supporting community programs.

“When you shop or donate at our thrift store, you’re not just finding a good deal—you’re helping someone else in Salina put food on the table,” said Lt. Hursh, “Every purchase makes a difference.”

As the community faces rising costs and uncertainty, the Salvation Army of Salina remains committed to providing hope and practical help—serving anyone in need with compassion and dignity.

_ _ _

For more information about meal times, volunteer opportunities, or ways to give, please contact The Salvation Army of Salina at (785) 823-2251.