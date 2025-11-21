Salvation Army Needs Funds to Complete Building Project

With the winter season arriving, the Salvation Army of Salina is calling on the community to help raise the final $500,000 needed to complete its building renovation project. Once finished, the facility will once again serve as a full community center, offering expanded programs and services for youth, families, and local groups.

“Our goal is to restore this building to its original purpose — a place where people of all ages can gather, learn, and grow,” said Lt. Luke Hursh, Corps Officer of The Salvation Army in

Salina. “We want this to be more than just a church building — we want it to be a hub of hope for our community.”

Some renovation work has already begun, including foundation repairs and structural improvements, laying the groundwork for the next phase of construction. The Salvation Army

hopes to begin the next stage in January, but how much can be completed will depend on how much funding is secured by the end of the year.

The renovations will allow The Salvation Army to host more youth programs, community events, and social service initiatives, while improving space for worship and outreach ministries. The updated facility will also give community partners a place to meet and serve together, strengthening the impact across Salina. Once renovations are complete, the building will provide space for a wide variety of community- focused ministries and services, including:

A daily feeding program that serves hot meals to those in need

A large auditorium and gymnasium for community gatherings and youth recreation

Meeting spaces for local groups and organizations

Church services and worship gatherings

Youth programs designed to build character and leadership and also youth nights to give youth in the community somewhere to go on the weekends

Sports Programs like basketball or volleyball

Social services offices to provide emergency financial and housing assistance

SSVF (Supportive Services for Veterans and Families) to provide rapid housing and other support to local and area veterans.

An emergency food pantry and other vital community resources

Christmas Angel Tree and Toy Giveaway

Thanksgiving community meal

“These updates will allow us to serve the community more effectively and reach even more people,” Lt. Hursh added. “Every dollar given to this project is an investment in Salina’s future

— helping us build a stronger, more connected community.”

Community members who wish to donate to the building fund can do so by sending contributions to:

The Salvation Army of Salina

1137 N Santa Fe Ave. Salina, KS 67401

(Please designate “Building Fund” in the memo line.)