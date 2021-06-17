Salvation Army Helping Beat the Heat

The extreme heat has prompted one Salina organization to keep its doors open extended hours to help those who have no where else to go to stay cool.

Earlier this summer the Salina Salvation Army gave away free fans. Fans help relieve the sweltering summer heat, but some days finding an air-conditioned space is the safest option. The agency is staying open as a heat relief center.

The Salvation Army tells KSAL News their facility at 1137 N. Santa Fe will be open as a Cooling Center during the extreme heat. They will be open Friday from 10a-8p for heat relief. No meals are being served, but there will be cold drinks available.

The National Weather Service is predicting a high temperature in Salina of 107 for Friday, 99 on Saturday, and 100 on Sunday. Sunday night a cold front will cool things off, with highs in the 80s to begin next week.