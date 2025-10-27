Salvation Army Enlisting Help For the Holidays

The Salina Salvation Army is in the process of enlisting some help for the holidays. The agency is preparing for its busiest time of the year, and among other things the bell ringer application process begins this week.

The agency is working on plans for the upcoming holiday season. Seasonal programs include the free community Thanksgiving dinner, the Angel Tree, and a holiday aid basket program that includes a toy shop.

To fund these programs, and other programming throughout the year, the organization depends on its Kettle Campaign, which begins November 11th and goes through Christmas Eve. Along with the holiday programs, the Kettle Campaign funds other programs that include things like after school programs, providing emergency aid and shelter, and the organization’s signature daily meal program.

The Kettle Campaign is very simple. Big red kettles are set up at various locations around town to allow for donations, and bell ringers staff them. The organization is taking applications for bell ringer positions. Applications may be picked up at the Salvation Army ,1137 N. Santa Fe in Salina, or those interested can apply online at registertoring.com.

Applications for Christmas assistance will be accepted next week, November 3rd – 7th. Applications will be accepted in person from 10 a.m. to noon and 1-3 p.m. at 1137 N. Santa Fe Ave. Applications can also be completed online at saangeltree.org from 9 a.m. Nov. 3 to 4 p.m. Nov. 7. Applicants applying in person or online must provide proof of total household income, names, ages and identification for each household member.

Angel Trees this year will be at Walmart and Sam’s Club from November 22nd to December 8th. The Angel Tree programs allows individuals to adopt an Angel by selecting a child’s name and size. The program is open to children ages 14 and under who qualify for assistance.

Volunteers are needed to help organize Angel Tree gifts from December 1st -1 7th. The volunteer hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Also, volunteers are needed for Angel Tree distribution day on December 18th.

The Salvation Army will again host a Community Thanksgiving Dinner, and again this year it will be drive-thru. Meals will be served Wednesday, November 26th, from 4-5:30 p.m. Up to four meals per vehicle will be provided. The dinner is open to everyone there is no charges.

Anyone with questions can call the Salina Salvation Army at 785-823-2251.