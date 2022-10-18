Salina, KS

Salvation Army Enlisting Bell Ringers

Todd PittengerOctober 18, 2022

The Salina Salvation Army is in the process of enlisting holiday help. The agency is preparing for its busiest time of the year, and this week begins the bell ringer application process.

The agency is working on plans for the upcoming holiday season. Seasonal programs include the free community Thanksgiving dinner, the Angel Tree, a holiday aid basket program that includes a toy shop, and a senior Christmas dinner.

To fund these programs, and programs throughout the year, the organization depends on its Kettle Campaign, which begins in November and goes through Christmas Eve.

Along with the holiday programs, the Kettle Campaign funds other programs that include things like after school programs, providing emergency aid and shelter, and the organization’s signature daily meal program.

The Kettle Campaign is very simple. Big red kettles are set up at various locations around town to allow for donations, and bell ringers staff them.

The organization has begun taking applications for bell ringer positions. Applications may be picked up at the Salvation Army ,1137 N. Santa Fe in Salina. Starting date at various locations will be Friday, Nov. 11th.

 

Anyone with questions can call the Salina Salvation Army at 785-823-2251.

