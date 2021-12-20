Salvation Army Burglarized

A Salina man has been arrested after breaking into the Salvation Army building on Friday.

Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that officers responded to the Salvation Army, located at 1137 N. Santa Fe, around 8:30 p.m. to reports of an ongoing burglary. They found the glass doors on the east side of the building were shattered.

Witnesses reported a man had broken the doors and entered the building. The man was next seen with a fire extinguisher in hand, which he used to allegedly further break the doors, and then he discharged the extinguisher inside the building.

The charity reported that the estimated damage to the doors is around $2,000.

Michael Fagan, 60, was arrested and is charged with one count of burglary and one count of felony damage to property.