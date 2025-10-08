Salvation Army Begins Veterans Program

The Salvation Army of Salina is launching a program to help local veterans. The Supportive Services for Veteran Families (SSVF) program is dedicated to helping local veterans and their families find stability, hope, and a place to call home.

According to the organization, the SSVF program is designed for veterans who are homeless or facing housing instability. By offering practical support like rental assistance, case management, and connections to community resources, The Salvation Army is ensuring that the men and women who served our country are not left behind.

“Salina is a community that deeply values its veterans,” said Lt. Luke Hursh. “This program gives us a way to walk beside them—to help carry some of the burdens they face, and to make sure they know they are seen, valued, and cared for.”

Through the program, veterans and their families can receive:

Rapid Re-Housing Assistance for veterans experiencing homelessness.

Homelessness Prevention Services to help veterans and families remain in safe housing.

Case Management and Referrals connecting participants to healthcare, counseling, employment, and other vital community resources.

Financial Assistance for eligible households to cover rent, utilities, moving costs, and other essential needs.

For many veterans, stability begins with a safe place to live—and with SSVF now in Salina, The Salvation Army is making that possible.

“We want our veterans to know this: you are not alone,” said Lt. Hursh. “Your community stands with you, and The Salvation Army is here to help.”

The Salvation Army invites veterans, family members, and community partners to learn more about the program and how it can serve those in need. Interested veterans or families should contact The Salvation Army of Salina at 785-823-2251 or visit the local office at 1137 N Santa Fe Ave, Salina, KS 67401 for more information.