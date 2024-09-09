SALVADOR PEREZ NAMED ROYALS NOMINEE FOR THE 2024 ROBERTO CLEMENTE AWARD PRESENTED BY CAPITAL ONE

KANSAS CITY, Mo.—Major League Baseball announced that Salvador Perez was named the Kansas City Royals 2024 nominee for the Roberto Clemente Award presented by Capital One, baseball’s most prestigious individual honor for Major Leaguers. This is Salvy’s third nomination in four years.

The Roberto Clemente Award presented by Capital One is the annual recognition of a Major League player who best represents the game of Baseball through extraordinary character, community involvement, philanthropy and positive contributions, both on and off the field.

As part of the annual program, each MLB Club nominates one player to be considered for the league-wide Award in tribute to Clemente’s achievements and character.

Salvador Perez’s status as one of the most loved and respected athletes in Kansas City history was cemented in 2023 when he was named the fourth captain in Royals history, and the second since 1993. In July, he was named to his ninth American League All-Star team, only George Brett has more in Royals history. He is the strength and soul behind one of the greatest team turnarounds in baseball history.

Around baseball and beyond, Salvy is known for his generosity and kind heart as much as his World Series MVP award and Hall of Fame credentials. Salvy is a shining example of humanitarianism, creating opportunity and better outcomes for the less fortunate in his native Venezuela and here in the United States with a focus on Healthy and Active Communities, which is one of the key initiatives of Royals Community Impact.

Healthy Communities

Back home every winter, Salvy and his family pass out bags of food and kitchen supplies to upwards of 2,000 homes in the neediest parts of his hometown of Valencia. He knocks on doors and often goes to the pharmacy for those who need medicine. Over the last decade, he has impacted over 10,000 families who have received much needed relief directly from Salvy.

Furthermore, Salvy has paid for dozens of surgeries for kids with cleft lip, annually gives more than 1,000 toys to children’s hospitals, and supports police officers with car repairs, computers, office renovations, and more.

He also regularly travels to Colombia to assist the Carlos Fortuna Foundation in helping adults there be the best parents they can be. During the COVID-19 shutdown, Colombia set strict travel guidelines. Salvy was so determined to help that he crossed the border on foot, at significant personal risk, to be there for the families who counted on him.

In the U.S., Salvy has partnered with multiple organizations fighting against ALS, most notably Sarah’s Soldiers, raising money and awareness to find a cure. Additionally, he works with Braden’s Hope for Childhood Cancer, who have come to count on Salvy’s generous spirit for dozens of events, often providing once-in-a-lifetime experiences for terminally ill kids.

Beyond those struggling with illness, Salvy has regularly provided support and baseball experiences for teachers and many families of fallen or wounded police officers.

Active Communities

Salvy owns a youth league in Venezuela, where hundreds in Valencia learn to love the game. He provides well-kept fields and professional coaches. At the beginning of each season, the kids are given bags with spikes, running shoes, jerseys, gloves, and financial support for their families. Beyond baseball, Salvy also takes time to speak to each kid about the dangers of drugs, the importance of education, and other critical lessons for successful lives.

In Kansas City, Salvy gave a $1 million foundational donation to the Kansas City Urban Youth Academy, which is one of MLB’s eight youth academies and empowers Kansas City’s urban youth through baseball and softball, as well as academic and social opportunities to become the leaders of tomorrow. Salvy’s donation matches the biggest in the UYA’s history, helping it welcome over 60,000 youth since its inception in 2018. Additionally, Salvy has represented Major League Baseball in many initiatives, including the Nike RBI Program, and regularly donates his time and memorabilia to the Dream Factory.

Earlier this summer, Salvy hosted more than 100 kids from Kansas City’s urban core for a baseball clinic and inspirational conversation about education and health. He provided funding for each kid to go home with a backpack filled with necessary school supplies for the upcoming year.

Salvador Perez is the model for a great teammate on and off the field – relentlessly making himself and those around him better. His professional career and adult life are devoted to building support and opportunities for this and future generations to live happier, healthier, and more productive lives.

“The Royals are in this business to win baseball games, but it’s much more than that,” said Royals Chairman and CEO John Sherman. “Having an impact on a community is a big part of our mission, and Salvy is leading that charge for us.”

“Roberto Clemente is a hero for all of us, especially knowing where he came from and what he did for other people,” said Salvador Perez. “I play baseball because I love it, and I am so grateful the game gives us the chance to help people who need it.”

Sunday, September 15th marks the annual Roberto Clemente Day presented by Capital One, which was established by Major League Baseball to honor Clemente’s legacy as a humanitarian and to formally acknowledge Club nominees of the Roberto Clemente Award. As part of the league-wide celebration, the Roberto Clemente Day logo will appear on the bases and official dugout lineup cards and a customized tribute video to Clemente and the 30 Roberto Clemente Award nominees will be shown in all MLB ballparks on Roberto Clemente Day as well as on MLB Network, MLB.com, MLB.TV, Club sites and MLB Social Media Platforms.

The league-wide winner of the Roberto Clemente Award presented by Capital One will be honored at the 2024 World Series following selection by a blue-ribbon panel. This panel includes representatives from the Commissioner’s Office, Capital One, MLB-affiliated networks (MLB Network, FOX Sports, ESPN and TBS), MLB.com, the National Baseball Hall of Fame, as well as Roberto’s children, Enrique, Luis and Roberto Clemente, Jr. Beginning today, fans can vote for the Roberto Clemente Award presented by Capital One via MLBTogether.com/clementeaward (in both English and Spanish). The site, which will feature bios of each of the nominees, will allow fans to vote until the end of the season on Sunday, September 29th. The winner of the fan vote will count as one vote among those cast by the blue-ribbon panel.

The concept of honoring Major League players for their philanthropic work was created in 1971 as the “Commissioner’s Award.” The recognition was renamed to the “Roberto Clemente Award” in 1973 as tribute to Clemente following his passing while delivering relief supplies for earthquake victims in Nicaragua on December 31, 1972.