SALVADOR PEREZ NAMED AMERICAN LEAGUE ALL-STAR

KANSAS CITY, Mo.—Major League Baseball announced today that Kansas City Royals Captain Salvador Perez has been named an American League All-Star for the eighth time in his career, which ranks 2nd in Royals history to George Brett’s 13 All-Star selections. Perez will represent the Royals at the 93rd All-Star Game, which will be played on Tuesday, July 11 at T-Mobile Park in Seattle.

Perez was selected as a reserve for the second time in his career, following his first All-Star selection in 2013. He was the starting catcher in the All-Star Game from 2014-18 and in 2021, and his eight career All-Star selections are the most among active catchers.

His eight All-Star selections tie Houston’s Jose Altuve for the 4th most by a player born in Venezuela, behind 2012 Triple Crown winner Miguel Cabrera (12), 1984 Hall of Fame inductee Luis Aparicio (10) and two-time World Series Champion Dave Concepción (9).

Salvy, 33, leads all Major League catchers (min. 60% games played at the position) with 15 home runs and ranks 2nd among American League catchers with 40 RBI. This marks his eighth season with at least 15 home runs, which ranks tied for 10th all-time among primary catchers and 2nd in club history behind Brett’s 10 from 1977-93.

He currently has 499 extra-base hits, which is tied with Mike Sweeney for the 6th most in Royals history, and 21st all-time among primary catchers (min. 75% games played at the position), 5 shy of Jason Kendall (504) for 20th. That list is headed by Hall of Famer Iván Rodríguez (934).