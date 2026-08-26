“Salute to America” Chamber Concerts Planned

Kick off the Salina Symphony’s new season with an evening of bold brass, swinging jazz, and American spirit.

The Salina Symphony Brass Quintet will join forces with the McPherson College Jazz Band for a chamber concert filled with energy and unmistakable musical flair.

Performances will take place in Salina and Concordia:

Fri., Oct. 2, at 7:30 p.m. at the Brown Grand Theatre in Concordia

Sat., Oct. 3, at 7:30 p.m. at the Homewood Suites Courtyard in Downtown Salina

According to the symphony, from patriotic favorites to jazz-inspired flair, this chamber concert offers a lively and memorable start to the fall season.

Salina Symphony Brass Quintet

The Salina Symphony Brass Quintet consists of the following Symphony musicians:

Kyle Unruh, trumpet

Isaac Hopkins, trumpet

Kyle Hopkins, French horn

Rob Tierney, trombone

Chris Barlow, tuba

McPherson College Jazz Band

The McPherson College Jazz Band, directed by Kyle Hopkins, is a student ensemble performing traditional and contemporary jazz. The group has earned statewide recognition, including being selected to perform at the 2027 Kansas Music Educators Association State Convention.

Tickets on Sale Now

Tickets are $40 and may be purchased at the Symphony Office, by calling 785-823-8309, or online at www.salinasymphony.org.