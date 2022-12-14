Salthawks sweep Salina South

GIRLS – Hutchinson 44, Salina South 28

The Cougars were on the road against a talented Hutching Salthawks team sitting at 1-2, trying to get back to .500 on the season. The Cougars got off to a red hot start going on an 8-0 run to begin the game and led the Salthawks 10-1 at the end of 1. The scoring was led by senior Elena Herbel who had six of the ten points in the quarter.

The second quarter was the complete opposite for the Cougars as the Salthawks changed into a 2-3 zone defense to combat the high efficiency in the paint that South saw in the 1st quarter. Grace Posch and Josie McClean were red hot in the 2nd quarter scoring a combined 13 points and helping the Salthawks take a 21-16 lead into halftime. At the half for the Cougars it was Herbel (6) and Fritz (4) leading the way offensively.

As the 3rd quarter got started it was back and forth for a while, each team exchanging baskets but as the quarter went on the Salthawks slowly started pulling away as superstar sophomore Grace Posch caught the hot hand for the Salthawks.

As we headed into quarter number Hutch held a 36-24 lead over South. It was a defensive 4th quarter but the lead was too much to overcome for the Cougars in a tough road environment as they fell to the Salthawks 44-28. For the Salthawks Posch finished with 14, McLean 13, and both Aliyah and Aiyanna Green with 6. For the Cougars it was Herbel (8) and the freshman Fritz, also with 8 points and a handful of rebounds.

Nex Tech Wireless Player of the game was the 6-1 freshman Paity Fritz

H&R Block of the game the 5’5 senior Elena Herbel

BOYS – Hutchinson 80, Salina South 39

The boys were on the road against a very talented Hutchinson team as they looked for their first win of the young season. The first quarter went back and forth as Robertson struck for 5 quick ones for the Salthawks. After South trailed 8-0 to begin the game they went on an 8-0 run themselves to tie it up, led by Howard and Humphrey. At the end of 1 Hutch led South 16-10.

The second quarter was much of the same as both teams went back and forth, Humphrey was the leading scorer for the Cougars with a pair of triples and 9 total points. Howard was right behind him with 5, and Barth with 4. The last two minutes before the half is what really switched the momentum in favor of the Salthawks behind some Cougar turnovers and a wild home crowd. Hutch went on a big run before the end of the half pulling away with the halftime lead, 36-21. For the Salthawks their scoring was led by Lange (8), King (6) and Robertson (5).

The 2nd half did not go as planned as South, who played a competitive first 14 minutes of action, watched this game slip away from them. At the end of 3 it was 59-34 in favor of the SaltHawks. The 4th quarter was much of the same as the talented Hutch roster pulled away in this game, in front of a packed house at home to defeat South 80-39. South fell to 0-4 on the young season. For the Salthawks they had four different players in double digits with Terrel King leading the way (12). For South Humphrey finished with 14 and Sajdak 10. Both the girls and boys team for South will be back in action December 16th at home against Derby.

Nex Tech Wireless Player of the Game- 6 foot junior Layson Sajdak

H&R Block of the game 6’4 sophomore Jace Humphrey