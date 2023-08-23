Salon 50 Opening at Art Center

You purchase works from invited Kansas artists and benefit the Salina Art Center.

According to the organization, Salon 50 is your chance to view, purchase, and collect the best fine art in Kansas.

Diverse works from 50 invited artists are up for sale to support programming and exhibition at Salina Art Center in 2023 and beyond. Hung salon-style, this exciting experience showcases a spectrum of expression.

Organizers say you can find the perfect piece for your home or office while supporting the art center mission. Salon 50 features fine artwork in painting, printmaking, mixed media, photography, jewelry, ceramics, sculpture, and fiber.

A Salon 50 Opening Reception is planned for this Friday evening from 5 till 7 inside the Salina Art Center at 242 S Santa Fe. Several exhibiting artists will be at the event and you can enjoy light refreshments.

This evening is open to the public.