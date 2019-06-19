Saline State Fishing Lake is Back

The recent spring rain has been good for a Saline County lake.

According to the Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks, and Tourism, the oft-dry Salina State Fishing Lake, located approximately 4 miles NNW of Salina, has received a surplus of water this spring and is now full.

The lake level is sufficient to support re-stocking Channel Catfish and Bluegill.

Catfish Daily Creel is 5 per day.

During low water levels over the last several years, the lake has been closed to vehicle access and fishing. When full, Saline State Fishing Lake has 39 acres of water surrounded by 39 acres of land. Facilities include a boat ramp, fishing piers, a vault toilet and several fishing access points

The lake is open to vehicle traffic from sunrise to sunset. The gate is closed after hours.