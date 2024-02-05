Saline Stars Supports Big Brothers / Sisters

A mobile app available to consumers who patronize local Saline County businesses is offering another incentive to use it.

The first-ever fundraising collaboration of the Saline Stars program is this Tuesday.

According to Salina County, Saline Stars will get you the best barbeque in town while you support Big Brothers, Big Sisters of Salina.

Here’s How You Can Make a Difference:

Redeem your Saline Stars for some of Hickory Hut’s mouth-watering BBQ.

Feel the joy of giving as 50% of your Saline Stars redemption value will be directly contributed to Big Brothers Big Sisters.

Don’t miss the chance to enjoy Hickory Hut’s BBQ and contribute to a brighter future for area kids. We look forward to seeing you there, sharing smiles, and making this event a success for a cause that’s close to our hearts.

The Choose Saline County App was designed with a vision to create a platform that makes it easy and rewarding for you to explore, shop, and dine locally. Thanks to ARPA funding, we’ve amplified your efforts in supporting local businesses and providing our community members with tangible rewards for their loyalty and patronage.

Anyone can download the Choose Saline County application on smartphones or other devices, pairing it with a debit or credit card.

Each redeemed Star fetches you a dollar that can be used to buy goods and services from participating merchants. Linking a card wins you free Stars, and referring a friend using a referral code will result in Stars.

Since its inception, the Choose Saline County app is responsible for:

Over $173,000 redeemed through the program at locally-owned businesses.

This represents an economic impact of over $4.5 million!

Currently, app users hold over $70,000 in their wallets, ready to boost local businesses.

