Saline River Rescue

KSAL StaffAugust 2, 2021

A man and woman from Salina were rescued from the Saline River on Saturday morning.

Saline County Undersheriff Brent Melander tells KSAL News that the couple set off for a fishing trip around 7pm on Friday in a 12-foot Jon boat with a 12-volt trolling motor. Melander says at some time during the overnight hours the boat’s battery went dead and they got stuck in a log jam. Around 4am, tired and disoriented they called for help.

Using GPS technology – the water rescue team responded to the area of Tressin Road and Watkins Road and used a rescue disc to pull the boat to one of the high shores surrounding them. Salina Fire and Rescue responded as well.

The 57-year-old woman and 49-year-old man were checked out by EMS and did not require further treatment.

