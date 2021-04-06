Saline Educator Named National Adult Education Fellow

A Salina educator has been honored.

According to USD 305, the Coalition on Adult Basic Education State Advocacy has named Donna Munsch, Salina Adult Education Center (SAEC) staff member, as the sole Kansas Fellow for 2021.

Munsch’s Fellowship will focus on the development of leadership, advocacy skills, research capacity, and network of influence. She will engage in national and regional policy discussions and join a growing number of peers dedicated to building advocacy.

The purpose of this fellowship is to help build a robust network of leaders and advocates focused on the advancement of adult literacy across the country. Dollar General, program sponsor, supports this effort.

Munsch has been with SAEC fourteen years teaching both GED preparation and English as a Second Language. The Salina Adult Education Center provides adult basic education, English as a second language support, GED® preparation and testing as well as college skill building for people 16 or older and out of school. SAEC operates a diploma completion program for adults to meet requirements and earn a Central or South High School diploma. An intensive employment course called Partners 4 Success was developed by SAEC and is run in collaboration with Salina area agencies and employers.