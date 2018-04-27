Salina, KS

Saline Crime Stoppers 4-27-18

Todd PittengerApril 27, 2018

A residential burglary is this week’s Salina Crime Stoppers Crime of the Week.

According to the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, on Friday April 20th between 11:00AM and 10:00PM, unknown suspects entered a residence in the 3700 block of E. Country Club Road and stole numerous items of men’s and women’s jewelry.

Some of the stolen items include:

  • watches,
  • various necklaces & earrings
  • bracelets
  • Amethyst necklace and earrings
  • diamond necklace and earrings
  • two Fossil watches
  • charm bracelet
  • pearl necklace
  • other unknown misc. watches and earrings

Total loss is estimated to be nearly $2400.

If you have any information concerning who attempted to commit this crime, call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS, text SATIPS to CRIMES (274637), or visit www.pd.salina.org and follow Crimestoppers link to submit a web tip. You may receive a cash reward of up to $500 and you are not required to give your name.

