Saline Crime Stoppers 4-27-18

A residential burglary is this week’s Salina Crime Stoppers Crime of the Week.
According to the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, on Friday April 20th between 11:00AM and 10:00PM, unknown suspects entered a residence in the 3700 block of E. Country Club Road and stole numerous items of men’s and women’s jewelry.
Some of the stolen items include:
- watches,
- various necklaces & earrings
- bracelets
- Amethyst necklace and earrings
- diamond necklace and earrings
- two Fossil watches
- charm bracelet
- pearl necklace
- other unknown misc. watches and earrings
Total loss is estimated to be nearly $2400.
