Saline County Woman Scammed

KSAL StaffJune 2, 2022

Gift cards were at the center of another recent scam, this time taking advantage of a Saline County woman.

Saline County Undersheriff Brent Melander tells KSAL News that on May 22nd, a 69-year-old woman reported that she was the victim of a scam.

A person claiming they were with Publishers Clearing House had contacted the victim on Facebook. They said the woman could collect her $100,000 “winnings” as long as she sent them gift cards.

The victim complied, buying $1,900 in gift cards across a few locations in Salina and gave the person the information to the cards.

Melander said once the victim realized what had happened and reported the incident to police, the scammer’s information was deleted from Facebook. As a result, Melander said there’s not a lot law enforcement can do to help.

The Saline County Sheriff’s Office wants to remind everyone, including employees of businesses that sell gift cards, to beware of this ongoing type of scam. If someone asks for gift cards to complete some sort of transaction, it is most likely a scam.

