Saline County Without A COVID Death For An Entire Month

Jeremy BohnApril 22, 2021

It’s been a month since a Saline County resident has died from COVID-19.

On Wednesday, the Saline County Health Department reported nine new cases of the virus, with yet again, no new deaths. There have been 6,154 cases of the virus total, with 108 deaths. Saline County has not seen a COVID death since March 22.

Currently, there are 50 cases active.

Salina Regional Health Center reports that there are three patients hospitalized with the virus–a number that has remained since March 3.

The Kansas Department of Health & Environment says that the state saw an overall increase of 600 cases and six deaths as of the Wednesday report, bringing the total to 306,883 with 4,961 deaths since the pandemic began.

