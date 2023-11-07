Saline County Voter Turnout 17.61 Percent

A little over 6,300 voters, or a little 0ver 17 percent of registered voters, cast their vote in Saline County in Tuesday’s general election.

A couple of incumbents were re-elected to the Salina City Commission, along with a newcomer who preliminarily won a 4-year-term. Unofficial final results have Mike Hoppock winning another 4-year-term, along with newcomer Jerry Ivey II. Trent Davis was elected to a 2-year-term.

In the Salina USD 305 Board of Education Race, three incumbents were re-elected, and will be joined by a newcomer. Ann Zimmerman, Dana Kossow, and Scott Gardner were all re-elected and will be joined by newcomer Paul Gebhardt Jr. Each won a 4-year-term.

Final numbers indicate 6,369 ballots were cast, including 4,656 on election day, 1,229 early ballots, and 484 advance ballots. A total of 17.61 percent of registered voters cast a ballot.

Mail in ballots postmarked Tuesday or earlier can still be received through Friday.

All results are unofficial until certified by the Saline County Commission.

Saline County Commissioners will meet next week to count provisional ballots and to certify the results.

_ _ _

Salina Unofficial Final Results

Salina City Commission:

Michael L. Hoppock – 3,282

Jerry Ivey II – 3,056

Trent W. Davis – 3,030

Haley Helzer – 2,282

Chad Farber – 1,996

Robert Klingberg – 660

Salina USD 305 School Board:

Ann Zimmerman – 3,561

Dana Kossow – 3,337

Paul Gebhardt Jr – 3,108

Scott Gardner – 3,065

Mark A Bandre – 2,242

COMPLETE SALINE COUNTY UNNOFICIAL RESULTS