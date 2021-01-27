Salina, KS

Saline County Vaccination Update

Todd PittengerJanuary 27, 2021

Phase 2 vaccinations continue to take place at the Saline County Central Vaccine Clinic. Vaccines are available to residents 65 years old and older by appointment only.

According to the Saline County Health Department, 900 people have received or are scheduled to receive their first dose of the vaccine this week.

Please do not enter the clinic until 15 minutes prior to your scheduled appointment time. This allows for proper social distancing and reduces congestion in the clinic.

After approximately a third of the over 65 population has been vaccinated, the partners will evaluate the ability to move to the next step of Phase 2. Phases and priority groups within each phase will be determined by supply and demand, not time. Phases will move forward as quickly as possible.

According to the KDHE, Saline County is expected to receive 500 doses of vaccine per week for the short-term foreseeable future. As it becomes available the Saline County Health Department will release information regarding vaccine availability and scheduling.

 

 

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

