Saline County Vaccination Update

The mass vaccination location in Salina will begin winding down after this week.

According to the Saline County Health Department, due to vaccine being widely available in our community, this week will be the final week for first doses at the JC Penney vaccination site. Clinics for the boost doses will continue until mid-May to complete all two-dose series. If you are already scheduled to receive your vaccine at the JC Penney site, please keep your appointment. If you need to schedule an appointment for your vaccine please visit VaccineFinder.org to find out where they are available or contact your primary care provider.

The County COVID-19 Dashboard has been updated to include a vaccination tab and will be updated regularly to keep you up to date on vaccine distribution in Saline County.

Vaccine clinics using the Janssen (Johnson and Johnson) vaccine have been postponed following an announcement by the CDC and FDA. People who have received the Janssen vaccine and develop severe headache, abdominal pain, leg pain, or shortness of breath within three weeks after vaccination should contact their health care provider.

The Saline County masking mandate has been lifted. This currently applies only to the areas outside Salina city limits. The Saline City Commission has continued the city ordinance regarding masking. Masks are still required within the City of Salina.