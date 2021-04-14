Saline County Vaccination Update

Vaccine clinics in the Salina area using the Johnson and Johnson vaccine have been postponed following a Tuesday announcement by the CDC and FDA.

Federal health officials called for an immediate pause in the distribution of the Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine due to concerns about rare blood clots. Acting FDA administrator Janet Woodcock said the recommendation was made out of an abundance of caution. She said the FDA and CDC want more time to review the data and noted that the pause could last only a matter of days. The FDA’s Dr. Peter Marks called the pause a recommendation, not a mandate. Six women developed blood clots a week or two after they were vaccinated. One woman died and another is in critical condition. Woodcock called the cases extremely rare. Dr. Marks said there are no such concerns with the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines.

People who have received the Johnson and Johnson vaccine and develop severe headache, abdominal pain, leg pain, or shortness of breath within three weeks after vaccination should contact their health care provider.

Due to the announcement from the CDC and FDA regarding the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine pause, local health officials are transitioning a planned National Guard pop-up vaccination event on Thursday to administer the Moderna vaccine. Clinic times will remain 12:00 – 6:00 pm. It will continue to be a walk-in clinic, with limited supply available. Second doses will be scheduled at the National Guard for Thursday, May 13th between 12:00 – 6:00 pm.

Officials will be rescheduling rural vaccination clinics in Saline County in the near future.

Due to vaccine supplies being more widely available in our community, registration on the VaccinateSalineCountyKS.comwebsite has closed. This week, will be the final week for prime doses at the JC Penney vaccination site. Clinics for the boost doses will continue until mid-May to complete all two-dose series.

Vaccines are now available at many health clinics and pharmacies throughout our community, reducing the need for a mass vaccination clinic. To find out where you can get your vaccine go to VaccineFinder.org.

As of Tuesday, the Saline County masking mandate has been lifted. This applies to the areas outside Salina city limits. The Salina City Commission has continued the city ordinance regarding masking. Masks are still required within the City of Salina.