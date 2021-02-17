Saline County Vaccination Update

At least 5,500 people in Saline County have received a COVID vaccination.

The Phase 2 population is still being vaccinated.

According to the Saline County Health Department, senior citizens remain the priority Phase 2 population. Other Phase 2 populations currently being scheduled for their vaccinations include:

K12 teachers and staff

Childcare workers

First responders and law enforcement

City and county critical infrastructure workers

Vaccine supply remains the primary barrier to vaccinating our community.

Unfortunately due to the state allocation process local staff members are unable to tell you when you can expect a vaccine at the time of your registration. Please be patient and someone will call you as soon as we have vaccine available for you.

You can track KDHE’s weekly vaccination allocation to each county on the KansasVaccine.gov data page.

At least 5,500 people in Saline County have received one or both of their COVID vaccinations from the Community Health Partners. This does not include doses distributed by the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program.

The CDC has updated quarantine recommendations for vaccinated persons. Fully vaccinated persons who meet criteria will no longer be required to quarantine following an exposure to someone with COVID-19. Additional considerations for patients and residents in healthcare settings are provided.