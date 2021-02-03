Saline County Vaccination Update

As 800 more doses of vaccine arrive this week more than 5,000 people have registered to for a vaccine appointment in Saline County.

According to the Saline County Health Department, vaccine registration is open for all those eligible under Phase 2. While all those eligible under Phase 2 are encouraged to register, only those aged 65 or older are being contacted to schedule appointments at this time. Eligible registrants (currently those 65 or older, and anyone in Phase 1 who has yet to be vaccinated) will be called for scheduling in the order their registration was received.

Phase 2 populations include; persons aged 65 and older, persons living in congregate settings, high-contact critical workers, as well as all unvaccinated persons prioritized in Phase 1.

Registering through the Vaccinate Saline County Website remains the best and most efficient method for obtaining a vaccine.

The agency says vaccine supply remains the primary barrier to vaccinating our community.

You can track KDHE’s weekly vaccination allocation to each county on the KansasVaccine.gov data page. The page indicates Saline County is receiving 800 doses of the vaccine this week.

After approximately a third of the over 65 population has been vaccinated, local health officials will evaluate the ability to move to the next step of Phase 2.