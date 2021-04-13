Saline County Vaccination Clinics Cancelled

Vaccination clinics which were scheduled today in Gypsum, Assaria and Brookville have been cancelled. Organizers tell KSAL News, out of an abundance of caution they are cancelling the clinics.

U.S. health agencies are calling for an immediate pause in using the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine because of rare blood clots.

The FDA and CDC are recommending a temporary halt to the “one and done” vaccine while they review the data.

Six women between the ages of 18 and 48 developed blood clots a week or two after they were vaccinated.