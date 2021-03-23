Saline County Vaccinating Phases 1-4

Saline County is now registering and scheduling all those in Phases 1 through 4 to receive a COVID vaccination. If you qualify for any of these phases and have not registered, please do so immediately.

According to the Saline County Health Department, Phases 3 and 4 include those with severe and other medical risks. Registration for people with qualifying health issues is on the “honor system.” You will not be asked to show proof of your health condition.

Example Self-Assessment Form

Additionally, Phases 3 and 4 include young adults 16 and older. Saline County is currently primarily receiving the Moderna vaccine, which is only approved for those 18 and old

Saline County has vaccinated more than 11,000 members of our community against COVID-19 thus far.

Due to the effectiveness of the vaccines, the Saline County Health officer has allowed the mass gathering public health order to expire.

As a reminder, the public health order is different from the mask mandate, which is still in effect. It was put in place by the City and County Commissions, and must be removed by those same governing bodies.