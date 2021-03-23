Salina, KS

Now: 54 °

Currently: Overcast and Breezy

Hi: 55 ° | Lo: 37 °

Saline County Vaccinating Phases 1-4

Todd PittengerMarch 23, 2021

Saline County is now registering and scheduling all those in Phases 1 through 4 to receive a COVID vaccination. If you qualify for any of these phases and have not registered, please do so immediately.

 

 

According to the Saline County Health Department, Phases 3 and 4 include those with severe and other medical risks. Registration for people with qualifying health issues is on the “honor system.” You will not be asked to show proof of your health condition.

 

Example Self-Assessment Form

 

Additionally, Phases 3 and 4 include young adults 16 and older. Saline County is currently primarily receiving the Moderna vaccine, which is only approved for those 18 and old

Saline County has vaccinated more than 11,000 members of our community against COVID-19 thus far.

Due to the effectiveness of the vaccines, the Saline County Health officer has allowed the mass gathering public health order to expire.

As a reminder, the public health order is different from the mask mandate, which is still in effect. It was put in place by the City and County Commissions, and must be removed by those same governing bodies.

 

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :


Latest Stories

COVID-19 Top News

Saline County Vaccinating Phases 1-...

Saline County is now registering and scheduling all those in Phases 1 through 4 to receive a COV...

March 23, 2021 Comments

Half-Staff Flags Honor Shooting Vic...

Kansas News

March 23, 2021

KWU Debate / Forensics Continue to ...

Kansas News

March 23, 2021

McGuirl to Return for Extra Season ...

Sports News

March 23, 2021


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Half-Staff Flags Honor Sh...
March 23, 2021Comments
KWU Debate / Forensics Co...
March 23, 2021Comments
New Officers Graduate Fro...
March 23, 2021Comments
Farm Expo Underway in Sal...
March 23, 2021Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2021 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices