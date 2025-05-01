Saline County Treasurer Retiring

Saline County Treasurer Jim Dubois is retiring.

According to the Saline County Republican Central Committee, they have been been notified that Dubois has announcement his retirement as Saline County Treasurer as of May 31st.

Dubois did no run for reelection this past November, and Anthony “Tony” Newell was elected to the position. The new term, though, does not begin until October 15th.

Precinct Committee Men and Women will vote to fill the unexpired term, which officially expires October 14th. Anyone interested in filling this unexpired term should contact Chair Brenda Smith at 785-822-5794 prior to May 15th.

The Committee will hold a Convention at the end of their May meeting on May 20th at 7:00 p.m. at Christ Episcopal Cathedral, 138 S. 8th. Republican.

The Kansas Attorney General’s Office is currently reviewing a case involving the Saline County Treasurer’s Office, which was turned over to them in December from the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, for potential criminal charges. At issue is irregularities in a small number of escrow accounts. The KBI conducted a detailed investigation of the matter, and the case is now under consideration for potential prosecution.

The investigation began in April 2022, following the discovery of discrepancies during routine operations. Safeguards have since been implemented within the Treasurer’s Office to prevent future incidents, and all affected accounts have been corrected to ensure that payments were properly credited. Saline County has also filed a claim with its insurance carrier and expects all funds to be recovered once the legal process concludes.

At this time, no charges have been filed, and the investigation remains active. KSAL News has reached out to the Attorney General’s Office for an update.